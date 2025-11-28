The Odyssey IMAX prologue is rumored to hit theaters in a matter of weeks attached to screenings of two of the best movies of the year

Those viewers planning to (re)watch two of the best movies of the year – Sinners and One Battle After Another – with their upcoming IMAX screenings might get an unexpected pre-Christmas gift.

According to rumours (via World of Reel), a 5-minute and 47-second prologue of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey will be attached to screenings of both films, starting on December 11. A new trailer will also be included before screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, which hits theaters on December 19.

The footage may be the same that was described in Empire Magazine’s recent cover story on the Nolan film. The magazine revealed that the clip starts with a question – "You hear the story of the horse?" – and continues by showing the huge wooden horse being dragged with ropes towards the gates of Troy. Shortly afterward, the ruse is revealed and the battle starts, with the prologue ending featuring a Cyclops.

Nolan's follow-up to his Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Zendaya as Athena, Mia Goth as Melantho, and Jon Bernthal as Agamemnon. The star-studded cast also includes Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, and more.

Last month, Damon gave some insight into what it was like on-set for the mythological production. "I can say, without hyperbole, that it was the best experience of my career. I saw the horse on the beach and I was just like, 'F***.' It was just so cool," he said.

Nolan recently revealed that he shot over two million feet of film – nearly 400 miles worth – including filming on the open ocean, with the filmmaker personally spending "four months" at sea.

The Odyssey arrives in theatres on July 17, 2026. In the meantime, our upcoming movies and upcoming superhero movies guides will make sure you're ready for your next quest to the cinema.