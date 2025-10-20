Hocus Pocus star Bette Middler says "a lot of" the script for the third movie is "brilliant"

With Halloween around the corner, we've finally got an update on Hocus Pocus 3, the third movie in the beloved saga starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy. The new sequel was originally announced in 2023, and since then it's been radio silence... until now.

One of the original Sanderson sisters has offered a brief but exciting update on the upcoming film. "They sent a script and a lot of it was brilliant," Midler said during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "So, I got very excited, and now we're trying to figure out what it is and how it's going and where it's going to be and how much it's going to cost," she added, making clear that the project is still in very early stages.

The last bit of information we got about the movie was back in July from Sarah Jessica Parker, who said that there were "no more developments other than we would like to do it."

Meanwhile, the original movie and the 2023 sequel Hocus Pocus 2 are climbing up in the streaming charts due to the spooky season, which might be the best endorsement possible for the studio to greenlit the next installment. Hocus Pocus is currently fourth in the list of most popular Disney Plus movies, and it's still over a week left until the Halloween weekend.

Released in 1993, the original movie followed a young boy named Max (played by Omri Katz) who inadvertently resurrects the Sanderson witches, endangering the Salem town he just moved into with his family. In a similar fashion, the sequel saw three young women unleashing the sisters once again. Alongside a new cast, Doug Jones reprised his role as Billy, Winifred's deceased ex-boyfriend who returns as a vengeful zombie.

What's in store for the Sanderson sisters in the third adventure of this beloved family-friendly saga? If we're lucky and cameras start rolling soon, we might get to see find out the next Halloween season.

Both Hocus Pocus movies are available to stream on Disney Plus now. If sorcery-filled films aren't your bag, then check out the best movies on Disney Plus and the best shows on Disney Plus for some viewing inspiration.