Three seconds of fresh Harvey Specter footage is enough to get us hyped for his upcoming appearance in "multiple episodes" of the new Suits spin-off

The first look at Harvey Specter's upcoming appearance in Suits LA has arrived – and you're goddamn right we're excited.

A new NBC promo, which you can see above, teased the spin-off. At the end, however, a phone rings. The man on the other end? None other than Gabriel Macht's besuited lawyer, who appeared in nine seasons of Suits.

NBC had previously confirmed that Harvey would appear in "multiple episodes" of Suits LA, with it since being widely reported that the hotshot lawyer is turning up for a three-episode arc.

While details of Harvey's arrival is being kept under wraps, star Stephen Amell previously told Entertainment Weekly that his character and Harvey share some history – and it's something that will be teased in this week's premiere.

"You'll notice behind the desk that there's a picture of a young Ted Black with what can only be a young Harvey Specter, so there's clearly a history between the characters. We came up together in the D.A.'s office," Amell said. "I am very much a fan of his character and I think that that dynamic is something the viewers will really enjoy."

Suits LA is set to revolve around ex-prosecutor Ted Black as he represents the great and the good of the entertainment industry and beyond out west. But things aren't quite as sunny as you might expect.

The synopsis reads: "His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

Suits LA, starring Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg, is airing on February 23 on NBC. For more, check out our guide to new TV shows.