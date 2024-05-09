Carmy's back in the kitchen – The Bear season 3 finally gets a release date and a cryptic first tease

The Bear season 3 finally has a release date – and FX announced the news with a cryptic first teaser trailer for the new installment of the critically acclaimed comedy-drama.

We already knew that the new season would be released sometime in June, but we now have a concrete date: June 27. And, like seasons 1 and 2 before it, all episodes will be dropping at once. However, the teaser is Hulu-specific, so it's unclear whether Disney Plus will follow suit or if UK and other international audiences will have to wait a little longer for season 3.

In the short, 30-second clip, we see Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), chef and owner of newly opened restaurant The Bear back in the kitchen. He enters the darkened building by himself and gets out his set of chef's knives, before looking directly at the camera.

A post shared by Jeremy Allen White (@jeremyallenwhitefinally) A photo posted by on

The Bear season 2 ended with the grand opening of Carmy and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri)'s new Chicago restaurant, as well as an emotional reckoning between Carmy and love interest Claire (Molly Gordon) and an argument between him and family friend and restaurant employee Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

We don't know much about the plot of season 3 just yet, and the teaser doesn't give much away, but leaked videos from the show's set revealed that fan-favorite character Luca, played by Will Poulter, will be returning. And, if that wasn't enough, The Bear has also reportedly been quietly renewed for season 4, even though there hasn't been a formal announcement from FX yet.

The Bear season 3 arrives on Hulu on June 27. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of this year's best new TV shows.