Squid Game season 2 teaser reveals the return of Player 456 and teases new contenders for the grand prize

A new trailer for Squid Game season 2 is here, and we're back for another bloody adventure.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, G-hun returns to the game...even though he won three years ago. Because he's already played, he finds himself teaching the other players and trying to protect them from being killed – though it seems they eventually turn on him.

The trailer was first teased by a video posted to Netflix's Twitter account, which sees the Front Man praising the viewer on "making it this far".

"But the games aren't over yet," the Front Man continues. "I will be making an important announcement soon. Something bigger is coming your way. Are you ready to play the games again?"

Season 2 isn't all that's on the way, either. It was recently reported that David Fincher is working on an English-language Squid Game series. Not much is known about it just yet, but it's thought to be set in the US.

There’s no stopping the game 👧🏻 Squid Game Season 2 arrives December 26. pic.twitter.com/z1yDgowXxsOctober 31, 2024

A third season of Squid Game has also already been confirmed, which will wrap up the main Netflix show. "I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season," creator Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote in the announcement. "The fierce clash between [Gi-hun and Front Man's] two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year."

Squid Game season 2 is arriving on Netflix this December 26.