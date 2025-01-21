Netflix hit legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer is coming back for season 4 and this time Scream star Neve Campbell will be in every episode

The Lincoln Lawyer is coming back for a fourth season - and with Neve Campbell in tow.

The hit legal drama, starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, is one of Netflix's most popular shows with the first three seasons spending several weeks on the Netflix Top 10 global streaming charts. Season 4 will consist of 10 episodes and will be based on the sixth book in Michael Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer series, The Law of Innocence. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will return as the titular Lincoln Lawyer, Mickey Haller - with Neve Campbell returning for all 10 episodes after reducing her main role in season 2 and 3 to recurring due to scheduling conflicts.

The returning class includes Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts, and Angus Sampson as Dennis "Cisco" Wojciechowski. The show was created by former lawyer-turned-showrunner David E. Kelley, who created legal dramas Ally McBeal, Boston Public, and Boston Legal.

"We are so excited to tell more stories with Mickey Haller, and especially thrilled to once again be shooting The Lincoln Lawyer in Los Angeles at this time," co-showrunners Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez said in a joint statement. "The show is in many ways a love letter to our city and an homage to the great tradition of LA noir, and after the tragedy of the fires we are so grateful and honored to be able to provide some stability and hope to the community."

