Fallout's Walton Goggins isn't the only one who racked up a huge bill shooting The White Lotus season 3, but star Michelle Monaghan blames her kids: "How many Kit-Kats can you eat?"

The White Lotus season 3 is nearly here and, this time around, we visit beautiful Thailand as yet another group of guests have quite the vacation.

With the entire cast and crew staying in a luxury hotel in a gorgeous country, it's no surprise that it's an incredible filming experience. However, it turns out that it is quite the expensive one too if you aren't careful...

Last year Fallout star Walton Goggins, who plays the grumbling Rick this season, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he "started laughing" as soon as he received his hotel bill due to the sheer size of it.

And he isn't the only one, as co-star Michelle Monaghan, who portrays actress Jaclyn, tells GamesRadar+: "I was right behind him. My kids came to visit me and I blame them! I was like, 'how many Kit-Kats can you eat? I mean, seriously!'"

Despite the fact Monaghan's kids put plenty of charges on her hotel bill, the star says that it was totally worth it as she has never had a filming experience quite like it. As she explains, that's due to the intimate nature of the shoot as well as the fact that they got a chance to explore Thailand.

Monaghan explains: "This is obviously such a unique experience and way of working, and it's what makes The White Lotus The White Lotus, you really are in The White Lotus bubble. And it was so special to be in that bubble, in such a beautiful country and with such a wonderful cast. I mean, we all got along.

"We had a lot of fun together, but because it was such a big cast as well, we had a lot of downtime. So we got to explore a lot of Thailand and really immerse ourselves in the culture. The overall experience was so immersive, unlike anything I've ever creatively experienced."

The White Lotus season 3 begins on Max on February 16 in the US and February 17 in the UK on Sky.