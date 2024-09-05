Disney renews hit murder mystery show for season 5 but everyone is making the same joke

Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for season 5...but why don't they just move already?

The series follows a trio of unlikely friends (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who produce their own true crime podcast while investigating a series of murders in their affluent Upper West Side apartment building. A series of murders does happen in each season, but the fourth season moves the drama to Los Angeles. Still...why haven't they moved?

"I think it says more about housing these days that there's been at least four murders in this one building and not one person has even remotely considered moving," someone hilariously tweeted.

All four seasons have a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and have received a grand total of 21 Emmy nominations and 12 Golden Globe nominations, with Martin, Short, and Gomez all receiving nods for outstanding lead actor and lead actress in a comedy series.

The cast includes a rotation of celebrity cameos including Cara Delevingne, Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, Amy Ryan, Meryl Streep, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Tina Fay, Nathan Lane, Jane Lynch, Amy Schumer, and Matthew Broderick.

As season 4 takes place in Los Angeles, it's likely that season 5 will also do something different and involve a new building in a new city.

All four seasons of Only Murders in the Building are streaming now on Hulu.