An Apple TV Plus show with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score unveils its season 2 first look and release date

One of Apple TV Plus's most under the radar shows is returning for season 2, and it has a first look and release date.

Bad Sisters, which stands at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, is back for more, and it sounds like the Garvey sisters are going to find themselves in trouble again. The first season revolved around the death of John Paul, one of the sisters' abusive husbands, and two insurance investigators probing into his sudden – and suspicious – demise. The show is based on Clan, a Flemish series.

The season 2 first look, which you can see above, shows the sisters together at what appears to be a wedding – and, with Grace in white, it looks like it's her wedding, though we're just guessing. Some of the sisters look concerned, but Grace and Becka, who isn't dressed for a fancy occasion, look at ease.

The synopsis is as follows: "Two years after the 'accidental death' of Grace's abusive husband, the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust."

Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson are among the returning cast, while Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Thaddea Graham, Barry Ward and Peter Claffey join the cast.

Michael Smiley, Saise Quinn, Daryl McCormack, Yasmine Akram, Jonjo O'Neill, Deirdre Mullins, Lorcan Cranitch, Liz Fitzgibbon, and Justine Mitchell fill out the rest of the line-up.

Season 2 will begin on November 13 with a double season premiere, with the rest of the eight episodes following weekly until the finale on December 25. Christmas with the Garveys!

While you wait for more Bad Sisters, check out our guide to the best shows on Apple TV Plus to watch now, or our roundup of the most exciting upcoming new TV shows.