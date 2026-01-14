Adolescence season 2 might happen on Netflix, as star Stephen Graham says "stay tuned"
More Adolescence might be happening
After season 1 took the world by storm, Adolescence season 2 might be a possibility at Netflix.
The show stars Owen Cooper as a young boy accused of murdering his female classmate. Stephen Graham plays his father, and the show was co-created by Graham and Jack Thorne.
"I cannot answer that question because it's somewhere in the deep recesses of my mind and Jack's mind, and we'll pull it out in three or four years, so stay tuned," Graham said at the Golden Globes when asked if there was a chance for season 2, according to Deadline.
The chance for more Adolescence was first reported back in April 2025, with production company Plan B Entertainment co-president Dede Gardner saying they are "thinking about how they can widen the aperture, stay true to its DNA [and] not be repetitive."
Adolescence swept the Golden Globes, winning four awards, including Best Limited Series. Graham, Cooper, and Erin Doherty won acting awards for their roles.
The series is Netflix's second-biggest English-language TV show of all time, with 142.6 million views.
At the moment, it's unclear what the future of the show might look like, though season 1 tackled the rise of the manosphere online.
Adolescence drew praise and critical acclaim, and its fans even include Hideo Kojima. "A masterful fusion of meticulously calculated one-shot cinematography and direction that draws out the show’s core themes," he has said of the show. "It vividly exposes the fear and anguish experienced by both children in their formative years and the families who watch over them."
You can stream Adolescence on Netflix now. For more, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now.
I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
