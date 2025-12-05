Hideo Kojima has picked his favorite TV show of 2025, and it's a surprise hit Netflix limited series

Hideo Kojima, AKA the king of Twitter film reviews, has selected his best TV show of 2025, and it's a Netflix surprise hit that took over the internet back in March.

According to Kojima, the best TV show of 2025 is Netflix's Adolescence. The Death Stranding creator made his pick as part of Vulture's 'The Culturati 50' list, where fifty industry creatives selected the year's best shows, movies, and pop culture moments. Adolescence received the most votes, taking the top spot in the series section.

"A masterful fusion of meticulously calculated one-shot cinematography and direction that draws out the show’s core themes," said Kojima. "It vividly exposes the fear and anguish experienced by both children in their formative years and the families who watch over them."

This is not the first time Kojima has praised the series. On March 23, Kojima took to Twitter, writing, "I watched the first episode of Adolescence on Netflix. It’s good. It’s impressive. It’s filmed in a single continuous shot from start to finish… The characters, drama, and mystery are all brilliantly portrayed. I have to keep watching this."

Created by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's writer Jack Thorne and This is England star Stephen Graham, the series follows a family whose world is turned upside down when their 13-year-old son Jamie is arrested for the murder of a girl in his school. The show deals with very real issues, such as the dangers of social media and consuming harmful, misogynistic material online at a young age. However, as Kojima points out, it is mostly filmed in real time, giving it an even more realistic feel.

As it stands, Adolescence has a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes and is Netflix's second most popular English-language show after Wednesday, pulling in 142.6 million viewers in its first 91 days on the streamer, as per Tudum. The show received thirteen Emmy nominations and won in multiple categories, including Best Lead Actor for Graham and Best Supporting Actor for Owen Cooper, who plays troubled teen Jamie. Vulture states that over 50% of voters also said that star Owen Cooper gave the best performance of the year, too.

Adolescence is available to stream on Netflix now. For more, check out our picks of the best shows on Netflix, and keep up with new TV shows heading your way.