An airline has apologized for playing an R-rated Dakota Johnson movie with "brief graphic nudity" to passengers at 30,000 feet
A flight to remember
An airline has apologized after playing an R-Rated movie with "sexual material" to passengers during a 10-hour flight.
As reported by The Guardian, a Qantas flight from Sydney to Japan suffered technical issues which resulted in only one film being played on the screens for all its passengers.
After purported 'requests', the choice was 2023's Daddio, starring Dakota Johnson as a woman sharing her history – sexual or otherwise – with her cab driver (played by Sean Penn).
Daddio, rated R for "language", "sexual material" and "brief graphic nudity", was then shown during the flight, with one passenger apparently describing it – succinctly, we might add – as "40 minutes of penis and boobs."
In a statement, a spokesman for Qantas said, "The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight and we sincerely apologise to customers for this experience. All screens were changed to a family-friendly movie for the rest of the flight, which is our standard practice for the rare cases where individual movie selection isn’t possible. We are reviewing how the movie was selected."
Dakota Johnson recently starred in Madame Web, the Spider-Man spin-off (also starring Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced) that was roundly panned upon its release earlier this year. It 'earned' a 11% score on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and led to Johnson suggesting it was unlikely that she would ever take on another superhero movie role.
"[It] was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now," Johnson told Bustle.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
For more, check out the upcoming movies and new superhero movies coming your way soon.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
Peter Dinklage says an unusual call from Marvel co-star Josh Brolin convinced him to star in a new action comedy from Palm Springs director: "We should play twin brothers"
Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield had an awkward moment when they didn't hear 'cut' during a sex scene for R-rated romance We Live In Time