An airline has apologized after playing an R-Rated movie with "sexual material" to passengers during a 10-hour flight.

As reported by The Guardian, a Qantas flight from Sydney to Japan suffered technical issues which resulted in only one film being played on the screens for all its passengers.

After purported 'requests', the choice was 2023's Daddio, starring Dakota Johnson as a woman sharing her history – sexual or otherwise – with her cab driver (played by Sean Penn).

Daddio, rated R for "language", "sexual material" and "brief graphic nudity", was then shown during the flight, with one passenger apparently describing it – succinctly, we might add – as "40 minutes of penis and boobs."

In a statement, a spokesman for Qantas said, "The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight and we sincerely apologise to customers for this experience. All screens were changed to a family-friendly movie for the rest of the flight, which is our standard practice for the rare cases where individual movie selection isn’t possible. We are reviewing how the movie was selected."

Dakota Johnson recently starred in Madame Web, the Spider-Man spin-off (also starring Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced) that was roundly panned upon its release earlier this year. It 'earned' a 11% score on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and led to Johnson suggesting it was unlikely that she would ever take on another superhero movie role.

"[It] was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now," Johnson told Bustle.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out the upcoming movies and new superhero movies coming your way soon.