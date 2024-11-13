A Quiet Place and Black Panther star joins Christopher Nolan's mysterious new movie

Christopher Nolan has yet again added another name to his upcoming mystery movie as Lupita Nyong'o joins the already star-studded cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Black Panther actor Nyong'o is the latest A-lister to join Nolan’s new project. The film currently also has Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya on its cast list.

Nyong'o is best known for her variety of stellar roles in films such as Jordan Peele's Us, 12 Years a Slave, and Marvel’s Black Panther franchise. But this year, the star pulled at moviegoers' heartstrings with Universal's emotional animation The Wild Robot , and scared audiences silly in A Quiet Place sequel, A Quiet Place: Day One .

Despite no synopsis, title, or even genre released to the public, all we know about Nolan's new flick is that the legendary Dark Knight helmer has written the script and will direct the project. The mystery movie is set to release on July 17, 2026, from Universal Pictures, with filming set to start in early 2025.

But, of course, rumors have already started to swirl about what the new film could be , with everything from a period vampire thriller to an all-out action thriller on the cards. However, THR claims that "nothing has come close to nailing Nolan’s real idea." But, with Nolan's last movie Oppenheimer dazzling audiences and winning in seven categories at the 96th Academy Awards, we have high hopes for this new project.

The mystery film marks the filmmaker's reunion with the same studio under which he released the Cillian Murphy-starring smash-hit. Nolan is also on board as producer alongside his wife Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner.

For more, see our list of the best Christopher Nolan movies ranked , or keep up with upcoming movies heading your way.