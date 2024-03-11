Oppenheimer wins Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars

It's official – Oppenheimer has won the award for Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars ceremony.

The Christopher Nolan film saw of stiff competition: Poor Things, Barbie, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, and The Zone of Interest were all also nominated for the night's biggest trophy.

Oppenheimer has swept the major categories tonight, also picking up awards for Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Director (Christopher Nolan), and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr).

Al Pacino presented the award. Taking to the stage at the Dolby Theater, producer Emma Thomas said in the winner's speech: "I could deny it, but I have been dreaming of this moment for so long. But it seemed so unlikely that it would ever happen."

She also paid tribute to director Nolan (who is also her husband), calling him "singular."

"The reason this movie was the movie it was was Chris Nolan," she added. "The thing that's fantastic about this job is that it's about collaboration."

Oppenheimer stars Murphy as the titular J. Robert Oppenheimer, father of the atomic bomb. The film has been something of a cultural juggernaut since its release last year, helped by the Barbenheimer phenomenon – it released on the same day as Barbie, which, naturally, the internet turned into a meme and ran with.

The Nolan film also led the way in the 2024 Oscars nominations, receiving 13 nods – of which it has won seven tonight.

The massive ensemble cast of Oppenheimer includes Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Alden Ehrenreich, Jason Clarke, Kenneth Branagh, and Josh Hartnett.

For more on all things Oscars, check out our Oscars 2024 live blog, as well as our guide to the best Oscar-winning movies of all time.