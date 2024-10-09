Christopher Nolan's new movie is so shrouded in secrecy that the only plot rumor was five words long and debunked in three minutes

Christopher Nolan's next movie is so shrouded in mystery that even the vaguest plot rumors are being shot down – and after only three minutes.

After Deadline broke the news of the new Nolan project last night , The Hollywood Reporter 's Borys Kit tweeted, "The studio is being mum on everything including the script or genre but sources tell me it's a father-and-son story," at 8.12pm ET… before promptly following up with another tweet at 8.15pm. "Fast-moving situation here...Being told now it's NOT a father-and-son story. Apologies to all."

The film is set to see Nolan reteam with Oppenheimer and Interstellar star Matt Damon and filming is due to start in early 2025, with a summer 2026 release date on the cards. Other than that (and the fact it's not a father-and-son story), all we know is that Universal will distribute the flick – in IMAX, of course.

The upcoming untitled movie will mark Damon's third collaboration with Nolan: he played NASA explorer Dr. Mann in 2014's Interstellar and General Leslie Groves in last year's Oppenheimer.

Nolan's most recent project, about the advent of the atom bomb during the Second World War, won big at this year's Oscars, taking home seven awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for leading man Cillian Murphy, and the film also starred Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., and Josh Hartnett.

While we wait for Nolan's new movie to arrive on the big screen on July 17, 2026, check out our guide to the other most exciting upcoming movies still to come in 2024.