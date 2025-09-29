The "glowing twink" in Peacemaker season 2 isn't a Creature Commandos Easter egg, confirms James Gunn

It turns out Peacemaker season 2 didn't find a particularly inventive way to reference a Creature Commandos character after all.

The following will contain spoilers for the latest episode, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

In episode 6, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor makes a cameo in Belle Reve prison, meeting with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. During the scene, Lex says – and excuse our language – he's "listening to a bear-sized man with dragon skin butt-fucking a glowing twink with cartoon eyes in a cell beside me every night."

Many DC fans guessed the glowing cartoon eyes belonged to none other than Creature Commandos character Doctor Phosphorus, but James Gunn has debunked the speculation. "It definitely isn't Phos," Gunn wrote on Threads, without offering up an additional clue about who this person might be – if indeed it's anyone we know at all.

It looks like Lex won't be behind bars for long, though, as he'll be making an appearance in Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow. From what Gunn has hinted so far, Lex will have to team up with his nemesis, Superman, to fight Braniac. How that works out is anyone's guess.

