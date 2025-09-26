Peacemaker season 2 finally reveals the truth about its parallel Earth – and it's a twist that comic fans may have seen coming

The sixth episode of Peacemaker's second season just dropped, bringing with it a huge DCU cameo and a big reveal about the true nature of the parallel universe that Chris Smith has been slipping into throughout the season. Big spoilers for the episode ahead...

Last week's episode ended with Peacemaker deciding to leave his home universe behind so that he could live permanently in the parallel dimension where his father Auggie (Robert Patrick) and brother Kieth (David Denman) are still alive. He also has a solid romantic connection with Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) here, rather than the vague and combative relationship of his own universe.

His friends aren't going to give up on him that easily, however. Harcourt, Adebayo, Vigilante, and Economos also find a way onto the parallel Earth. Harcourt runs straight into Keith and ends up going to A.R.G.U.S. with him, while Vigilante sets out to find his other self, largely because it seems like it'll be fun. Adebayo and Economos stay behind in Peacemaker's house, which seems safe until Adebayo steps outside...

Yes, this episode confirms the suspicions that much of the comics-savvy audience has had for weeks now. This isn't just an alternate Earth – it's Earth-X, the parallel universe where the Nazis won World War 2.

Adebayo waves at a passerby who immediately freaks out. Cue a large group of people, including Keith, chasing her through the streets. Meanwhile, at A.R.G.U.S., the prime universe Harcourt notes, "I haven't seen a single person of color ever since I've been here." Peacemaker has not noticed this, but he does spot that there's a swastika on the US flag.

Earth-X was introduced in DC Comics in 1973's Justice League of America #107–108 by Len Wein, Dick Dillin, and Dick Giordano. In the story the Justice League and Justice Society are testing a device for travelling between their parallel Earths. When it goes wrong, however, a group of heroes including Batman, Green Arrow, and the Earth-2 Superman are transported to Earth-X.

Earth-X has been seen on TV before. It was the location for a four-episode crossover event titled 'Crisis on Earth-X' in the Arrowverse shows: Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow. These shows, which were broadcast on The CW, are not considered a part of the DCU's canon.

The reveal makes sense of various aspects of the season so far, such as Auggie showing love to prime Peacemaker (who he assumes is his son). It's now clear that the Earth-X Peacemaker – killed in episode 1 – was a Nazi. The questions now are: will the gang be able to survive their time on Earth-X? Will they be able to make it back to their own reality in one piece? And will Lex Luthor be waiting for them when they do?

