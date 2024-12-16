The first episode of James Gunn’s R-rated DC animated series Creature Commandos is now available to watch for free

No Max subscription, no problem. The first episode of Creature Commandos, the first installment in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU, is now available to stream for free.

The seven-episode animated series hit Max on December 5, and currently holds a 94% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The R-rated, NSFW show sees Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) assemble a new Black ops team, this time consisting entirely of incarcerated monsters. Check out the first episode below.

The cast includes Indira Varma as the Bride (of Frankenstein), Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Maria Bakalova as original character Princess Ilana Rostovic, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Steve Agee as John Economos, and David Harbour as Victor Frankenstein. Creature Commandos kicks off a brand new era for DC, with the animated characters being canon to the new DCU and set to appear later on in live-action.

"I think [Creature Commandos] sets up a world where people can be confident in knowing that [the DCU] is gonna be still very much in the voice of James Gunn. Everything's gonna be okay," Agee told GamesRadar+ when asked how the show sets the tone for what's to come next.

Creature Commandos Season 1 | Full Episode 1 | Max - YouTube Watch On

Creature Commandos is streaming weekly on Max. For our verdict on the new show, check out our Creature Commandos review. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about, or, check out our guide to the best Max shows to stream right now.