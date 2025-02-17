We're "closer than ever" to getting Constantine 2, and Keanu Reeves is "super excited" about it

We've been waiting 20 years for Constantine 2, but the much-anticipated DC sequel just got a very positive update.

The original movie released in 2005 and starred Keanu Reeves as the titular exorcist, with the supporting cast including Rachel Weisz, Tilda Swinton, Peter Stormare, Shia LaBeouf, and Djimon Hounsou.

"I will say we are closer than ever to being able to do a sequel, which is a great thing," director Francis Lawrence told Collider. "And Akiva [Goldsman, producer], Keanu and I are super, super excited about it."

He added: "We have a great idea. We have gone through a bunch of the comics over the years and looked at things. I will say that there's probably grains from things that we're pulling, but in truth, most of it is just coming from the three of us, you know, loving the character, loving the world, having it sort of in the back of our minds for 20 years and just kind of percolating on ideas, and stories and characters we love, and ideas we love."

This latest update comes after producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura said last year that he'd received a script. "You know it's in my inbox right now. Funny enough, I'm too scared to read it, though," he commented. "I want it to be good so bad. I probably read it in the next few days. When I get on an airplane."

Whenever the movie does arrive, it will be separate from DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, which continues this year with the release of Superman on July 11.

