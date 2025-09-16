The Batman director Matt Reeves says making the DC sequel is "a journey that is taking longer than I would have wanted"

The Batman 2 might be one of the most anticipated of the upcoming DC movies, but it's been a long time coming.

The first movie was released way back in 2022 (and even that was delayed), and the sequel was delayed from 2026 to October 2027 last year. Lately, most of the updates have revolved around the movie's script and who has read it so far.

"We're getting ready. We're basically entering prep. We'll be making the movie in the spring," director Matt Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter at the Emmys. "It's been a journey that is taking longer than I would've wanted for a lot of reasons, a lot of personal reasons, but most important reason is getting it to a place where I just felt like it was the best script we could possibly write."

The Batman 2 script was seemingly turned in around June 2025, and, though hardly anything is known about the DC sequel so far, we do know that Penguin star Colin Farrell has read the script and has a small role, while his co-star Cristin Milioti, who plays Sofia Falcone, will not appear.

"Cristin's not in this one," Reeves explained to MTV at The Emmys. "But that's because we were so deep into the script by the time we were in the show, so. But we'll see. I mean, I think she's incredible. What she did in the show is just astonishing. And what Lauren [LeFranc, showrunner] did in creating that character – I mean, creating this version of the character – is so special.

"So, it'd be really exciting to do something with her," he continued. "But, she's not in this one, in full disclosure, just because we were so far along in the story that it was like, 'Oh gee, we could,' it might upset the applecart, let's say, given where the story goes, and what we were exploring. There are some things where it's like, 'Oh, we'd love to do this,' but actually, that doesn't fit within where the story goes."

The Batman 2 will release in theaters on October 1, 2027. In the meantime, check out our guide to the DCU Chapter One for what's coming up next in the DCU.