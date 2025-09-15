The Penguin standout Cristin Milioti won't return as Sofia Falcone in The Batman 2, director Matt Reeves confirms

The Penguin standout Cristin Milioti won't be reprising her role of Sofia Falcone in The Batman 2, director Matt Reeves has confirmed.

"Cristin's not in this one," Reeves told MTV at The Emmys. "But that's because we were so deep into the script by the time we were in the show, so. But we'll see. I mean, I think she's incredible. What she did in the show is just astonishing. And what Lauren [LeFranc, showrunner] did in creating that character – I mean, creating this version of the character – is so special.

"So, it'd be really exciting to do something with her," he continued. "But, she's not in this one, in full disclosure, just because we were so far along in the story that it was like, 'Oh gee, we could,' it might upset the applecart, let's say, given where the story goes, and what we were exploring. There are some things where it's like, 'Oh, we'd love to do this,' but actually, that doesn't fit within where the story goes."

Milioti took home the Emmy for lead limited series actress for her role in The Penguin.

Also at The Emmys, Reeves indicated that another season of The Penguin could be possible. "We're in discussions. [Showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] is thinking hard and we're talking, so we'll see," he said. "We love the show, and we think our cast is so incredible. The work that Lauren and the writers did was incredible. Our passion was in it, but never in our wildest dreams could we imagine it would have been received in the way that it was."

The Batman 2 arrives on October 1, 2027. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else that's in store.