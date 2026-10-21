Resident Evil director Zach Cregger still wants to make his Batman story, Henchman: "I'm so fascinated by that"

Resident Evil director Zach Cregger is still keen to make his Batman movie.
The film idea isn't strictly a Batman movie in the traditional sense, as it would follow a pharmacist who becomes a henchman of the Joker's. So, it sounds pretty similar to Cregger's Resident Evil movie, which takes place "on the periphery" of Resident Evil 2 and follows a medical courier through a terrible night in Racoon City.
"I like small, intimate stories that are relatively simple," Cregger told A Shot magazine, adding: "Just like an ant pushing a grain of sand."
He further explained: "Something that is just, you can wrap your head around the problem that this character has, and I'm not dealing with these giant tectonic plates of politics and lore and all those things."
He added: "We've seen so many Batman stories, but to see it from just a bystander who's on the edge of everything, I don't know, I'm so fascinated by that."
Cregger has previously shared more details about his idea. "It's a script called Henchman. It's about a normal guy," he told Men's Health. "It's about a pharmacist who lives in Gotham City, and he gets accidentally sucked into this incredible power play between Batman and The Joker. And he finds himself a very integral part of something. And, so, it's a weird movie. It's someone living on the periphery of all the stories in Gotham that we know of and it's about some random. I'm not the world's biggest Batman guy at all, but I just liked this story. I liked this character. I liked what happened to him, so it was just fun."
However, he has also cautioned that it's "getting blown out of proportion online," explaining "it's not a Joker and Harley Quinn script" and he's "not talked to James Gunn about it."
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I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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