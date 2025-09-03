Weapons director Zach Cregger says his rumored DC movie is "getting blown out of proportion online": "It's not a Joker and Harley Quinn script"

Zach Cregger has responded to recent reports about his DC script, and he says that "not much" of what's been said about it online is true.

"This is getting blown out of proportion online... It's not a Joker and Harley Quinn script," Cregger told the Double Toasted podcast. "I've not talked to James Gunn about it... I have [two other films] in front of me... People have written a lot about it online and not much of it is true."

Last month, it was reported that Cregger had a script for a DC movie titled Henchmen, which would "center on a low-level henchman in the Gotham crime world who gains notoriety after managing to incapacitate Batman through a stroke of luck."

There's been talk of Cregger's DC script since 2022, around the time Barbarian hit theaters, when he said that if he "got the call" he "would drop everything and go make that movie in a heartbeat."

As for the two other movies Cregger has in front of him, one of those is a Resident Evil film. The filmmaker recently described as a "love letter" to the games, but it will be "outside of the characters of the game" (while still "obedient to the lore").

Cregger's most recent movie was the critically acclaimed horror Weapons, which follows the aftermath of the mysterious disappearance of a class of schoolkids. Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Benedict Wong, and Alden Ehrenreich star.

Weapons is out now in theaters. For more, check out our guide to the best upcoming horror movies still to come in 2025.