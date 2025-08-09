Zach Cregger has a DC Universe script finished starring Batman and Joker as background characters

The most reassuring thing about the DC Universe's future is the variety of wild directions it's heading in. Besides James Gunn putting the wind back in Superman's cape, and with season 2 of Peacemaker just around the corner, there's also the Mike Flanagan-penned Clayface movie that's getting quickly pieced together and set to squeeze some horror into the mix. One script that hasn't been added to the shelf and sounds like it absolutely should be, however, is writing and directing dynamo Zach Cregger's passion project that he's completed but has not actually pitched to DC Studios yet.

It was back in 2022 that the Weapons director revealed he'd put together what was described as a "Batman-adjacent" story while not spilling all the details on what it was about. Now, The Hollywood Reporter can confirm that the script, entitled Henchman, follows a low-level thug in Gotham City who becomes a name around town after managing to bring down the Bat through sheer luck. The story understandably contains appearances from the Dark Knight, as well as The Joker and Harley Quinn, who might be pretty peeved that some no-name criminal has managed to do what they never could.

The concept has been close to Cregger's heart for some time, and back in 2022, the director expressed his immense enthusiasm to work on it if he was given a shot. "If I got the call, I would drop everything and go make that movie in a heartbeat," he told Discussing Film . "It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever written. I love it, and I’m dying to make it. I have not talked to James Gunn in my whole life. I don’t know him but I would certainly love to meet him and have the conversation. Who knows man?"

Of course, if calls do start getting made and conversations spark up concerning this unknown Gothamite, it'll be a while before anything happens, given that Cregger is already a busy man. Now with the newest film out of the way, he's hard at work on the latest Resident Evil movie, which will see Austin Abrams (who also starred in Weapons) as a courier transporting an organ to a hospital, only for things to turn dark and bitey. Fingers crossed that Gunn gives the Weapons helmer a call and the Henchman gets a shot, but for now, take a look at every DCU project coming our way in the meantime, here.