Pedro Pascal was "appalled" by the way he looked in Wonder Woman 1984 and says he'll never go back to a clean-shaven look again "unless it were completely necessary"

Pedro Pascal will go through a lot for a role. He'll get beaten to death with a golf club, he'll get his eyes gouged out in trial by combat, but he won't go clean-shaven. Not after Wonder Woman 1984, at least.

"I grow such shit facial hair, but if I were to shave it all off… I really look very… Strongly disagree with a clean-shaven me," Pascal said in a new interview with LADbible.

One role that involved being clean-shaven, however, was Maxwell "Max Lord" Lorenzano in the DCEU's Wonder Woman sequel, which was released in 2020. Max is a businessman who uses an artifact known as the Dreamstone to save his failing oil company and wreak havoc on the world. The character sports an '80s mop of blond hair, and a completely smooth face.

"I was so appalled by the way I looked," he continued. "I loved the movie, but I was so appalled by the way that I looked that I never have gone back unless it were completely necessary. If they asked me to be clean-shaven for Fantastic Four, and if they had insisted, I would’ve done it. But it was a very collaborative creation for all of our looks in the movie."

Now, of course, the DCEU is dead and James Gunn's rebooted DCU Chapter One has kicked off on the big screen with Superman (in which Sean Gunn briefly appears as Maxwell Lord). And Pascal has swapped DC for Marvel, playing Reed Richards, AKA Mister Fantastic, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps alongside Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

