Michael Keaton "didn't care one way or another" about Batgirl being canceled, but he sympathizes with the directors

Batgirl star Michael Keaton wasn't too fussed about the movie being scrapped by Warner Bros. before it had a chance to release, despite being finished.

Keaton would've reprised his iconic Batman role in the movie, starring opposite Leslie Grace as Batgirl. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed.

"No, I didn't care one way or another. Big, fun, nice check," Keaton told GQ. But, he did sympathize with the directors.

"I like those boys. They're nice guys," he added. "I pull for them. I want them to succeed, and I think they felt very badly, and that made me feel bad. Me?" he continued, "I'm good."

"The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," Warner Bros. said of the cancelation in 2022. "Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

Keaton also reprised his Bruce Wayne role in The Flash, which, despite being much-hyped in the lead up to its release, ultimately disappointed at the box office. Since then, the DCEU has been rebooted into the DCU, beginning with Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The new universe is being overseen by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Next up for the DCU is Creature Commandos, an animated Max show which arrives in December 2024. It will be followed by Superman, the first DCU movie. Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters this October 4, but the movie isn't part of the DCU.

