James Gunn says we won't see Batman's origin in the DCU: "We don't need to hear the origin story again"

Batman has debuted in the DCU thanks to Creature Commandos – and, according to James Gunn, we won't be seeing his origin story again.

Of course, Batman has probably one of the most famous superhero origins of all time, meaning we don't really need to see the tragic death of the Waynes play out on screen once more.

"He already exists in this universe, just like when we come to the Superman movie and we see that Superman already exists, he's already known by the people in Metropolis," Gunn told Rotten Tomatoes. "We don’t need to hear the origin story again. That’s just a way to introduce that Batman is a part of this universe."

But, while Creature Commandos does mark the first appearance of the DCU Batman, there's still a lot about him left to discover.

"When they first showed the episode to me, there was a lot more Batman," Gunn commented. "And I said, 'I’m not ready to commit to that... more silhouette!'"

There is a DCU Batman movie on the way from The Flash director Andy Muschietti, while Matt Reeves's separate Batman universe also continues with the next movie (though it was recently delayed to October 1, 2027).

Next up for the DCU is Superman, which arrives this July 11. David Corenswet is taking over as the Man of Steel, with Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

