Creature Commandos just gave us our first look at the DCU's Gotham City – and a glimpse of Batman

We have our first look at the DCU's new version of Gotham City, and a brief glimpse at Batman – in animation, anyway, thanks to the latest episode of Creature Commandos (consider this your spoiler warning if you're not up to date with this week's episode yet!).

The new series, which is airing weekly on Max, is the first project in James Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. It follows a ragtag team of monsters assembled by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to carry out missions that are too dangerous for humans. The voice cast includes Frank Grillo, Indira Varma, Sean Gunn, Alan Tudyk, David Harbour, and Maria Bakalova, and Gunn wrote all the episodes in season 1.

In episode 6, which aired yesterday (January 2), we saw Batman take on Doctor Phosphorus via flashbacks. You can take a look at the dark, green-hued Gotham skyline in the show below.

Originally, we were meant to see a lot more of the Caped Crusader, but Gunn wanted to keep things a little more vague for the time being. "When they first showed the episode to me, there was a lot more Batman," he revealed to Rotten Tomatoes . "And I said, 'I’m not ready to commit to that... more silhouette!'"

The season 1 finale of Creature Commandos arrives on Max on January 9, but there isn't a UK release date for the series just yet.