James Gunn says "more than one" potentially R-rated DC projects are currently in the works: "Whatever is worthy of the story"

James Gunn says there may be more R-rated projects on the way as part of the new DCU slate.

"It's not about testing out to see if this thing works. It's just about telling a story. If a story is going to be R-rated, we're totally okay with that," Gunn told Collider, adding that there's "more than one" thing in the works that may be R-rated. "If it's going to be PG, PG-13, or G, I don't care — whatever is worthy of the story, that's what we're going to do."

The first project in Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU slate, Creature Commandos, has a TV-MA rating. Peacemaker, which will be canon to the DCU despite being released before Gunn and Safran's takeover, also bears a TV-MA rating. However, Superman, which will mark the first DCU movie, will be rated PG-13 - which makes sense given that the classic hero has more or less always been regarded as family-friendly.

Creature Commandos, a seven-episode animated series, follows a group of incarcerated monsters who are rounded up into a supergroup and tasked with saving the world. The voice cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as amphibious scientist Nina Mazursky; Indira Varma as the Bride, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot, and David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein.

Creature Commandos is set to hit Max on December 5.