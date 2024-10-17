James Gunn has the perfect response to criticisms of the new Krypto in his upcoming Superman movie

The reveal of Krypto the Superdog in the upcoming Superman movie hasn't gone down well with every DC fan, with some arguing that he's the wrong breed of dog.

James Gunn shared a first look at Superman and Krypto on his social media yesterday , with a caption that explained how the inspiration for the pup's inclusion came from his own dog, Ozu. However, some fans voiced their confusion at Krypto's smaller, scruffier appearance, with one user commenting, "Ok cool but like...isn't Krypto a Labrador...or like...a Kryptonian Labrador?"

Gunn, meanwhile, responded by simply posting a comic panel to his Instagram in a now-expired story, which you can see below – in which Krypto looks very similar to his live-action version of the Superdog.

BRUH now y’all having him post comic pages like a Joe Locke stan account 😭 this convo went too far pic.twitter.com/BC1Xpm3GJfOctober 16, 2024

Krypto first appeared in DC Comics all the way back in 1955. Originally intended as a one-off character, Superman's canine companion ended up making several appearances in the comics. He made an appearance in the TV show Smallville, but the new Superman movie will be the character's first time in a live-action big-screen project.

Krypto will be sharing the screen with David Corenswet, who's taking on the role of Clark Kent in the new movie, while Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Gunn wrote and directed the movie, which will be the first big-screen outing in his DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

Superman arrives on the big screen on July 11, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming DC movies and shows on the way.