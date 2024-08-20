Ryan Murphy's follow-up to Netflix's hit horror series Dahmer unveils chilling first teaser and confirms release date

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for upcoming Monster series sequel Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, and it looks just as chilling as the first season.

In the teaser, we see two men approaching a gated mansion with weapons in hand, step inside, and enter the living room. The screen then goes black whilst two gunshots go off in the background. Alongside the teaser, the streamer has announced that the series will be released worldwide on Thursday, September 19. Watch the clip below.

MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story | Date Announcement | Netflix

The second installment of American Horror Story’s Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster anthology series looks at a different high-profile case that shook the US in the ‘90s. That is of course the case of murderers Lyle and Erik Menendez who were convicted of killing their parents in 1996 and are both still serving life sentences in prison today.

The official synopsis from Netflix, reads, "While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, paved the way for audiences’ modern-day fascination with true crime, and in return asks those audiences: Who are the real monsters?"

The Monster series kicked off in 2022 with the massively popular yet controversial drama titled Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters as the serial killer and cannibal. Although the season received mixed reviews from critics, it stands with an 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and earned Peters a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an actor in a mini-series.

The limited series stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch as Lyle and Erik Menendez, Dune’s Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny as parents José and Mary Louise ‘Kitty’ Menendez, alongside Nathan Lane Ari Graynor, Leslie Grossman, Dallas Roberts, and more.

