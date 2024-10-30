Jake Gyllenhaal won't return for season 2 of Apple TV crime drama Presumed Innocent, which will follow a new case and characters

Apple TV Plus' hit legal drama Presumed Innocent will take on brand new source material for season 2 as the show moves on with a cast of new characters, Deadline reports.

The first season, starring Jake Gyllenhaal as prosecutor and murder suspect Rusty Sabich, was based on the novel of the same name by Scott Turow. Season 2, however, will be based on Dissection of a Murder, a currently unpublished novel by Jo Murray that's set to hit shelves in 2026. The book follows Leila Reynolds, a defense lawyer feeling way out of her depth on her murder case – made more complicated by the fact that her husband happens to be the prosecutor. No casting information has been revealed yet.

Alongside Gyllenhaal, season 1's cast also included Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Renate Reinsve, and Peter Sarsgaard. According to the streamer, the show was the most-viewed drama of all time on Apple TV Plus. Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley is the showrunner, and Gyllenhaal and JJ Abrams are among the series' executive producers.

In a similar vein to other limited-turned-anthology series like The White Lotus, there were originally plans for one or two characters from season 1 to appear in season 2, but Deadline reports that it's unclear whether this will go ahead with the new source material.

Presumed Innocent season 1 is streaming now on Apple TV Plus. While we wait for more news on season 2, check out our picks of the other best Apple TV Plus shows to add to your watchlist.