Matt Damon and Ben Affleck set to work on their tenth movie together with new crime thriller from Bad Boys For Life screenwriter

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are set to team up for their tenth project together with new crime thriller RIP.

The pair will star in the movie and produce through their company Artists Equity, while Joe Carnahan will direct and write the film's script. Plot details and further casting information are still being kept under wraps.

Affleck and Damon have a long history of working together, starting when they were both extras on 1989's Field of Dreams. They went on to act in School Ties (1992), Good Will Hunting (1997), Chasing Amy (1997), Dogma (1999), Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001), Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019), The Last Duel (2021), and Air (2023). The duo have also worked together behind the camera, co-writing Good Will Hunting and The Last Duel – the former project won them the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 1998.

Recently, the pair also produced Small Things Like These, a historical drama set in '80s Ireland, which stars Damon's Oppenheimer co-star Cillian Murphy and Emily Watson.

As for Carnahan, he's written movies like Bad Boys for Life, Death Wish, and Pride and Glory. He's also directed action flicks including Smokin' Aces, which was released in 2006 and starred Affleck alongside Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman, as well as more recent releases like Copshop and Boss Level.

RIP doesn't have a release date yet.