The White Lotus star says she is "baffled" after her Hulu comedy series gets canceled after one season because "the show is an undeniable critical, creative and award-winning success"

Popular comedy series How to Die Alone has been canceled after one season on Hulu, leaving star and creator Natasha Rothwell in complete confusion.

"I am shocked, heartbroken, and frankly, baffled that Onyx has decided not to move forward with a second season of How to Die Alone," said Rothwell in a statement shared by Variety. "This is a tough reality to accept because the show is an undeniable critical, creative, and award-winning success."

Premiering just last September, How to Die Alone stars Rothwell as Mel, "a broke, fat, Black JFK Airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream," reads the show's official logline. "Until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary."

The first season proved to be a hit with critics and audiences alike, earning it an impressive 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Alas, this doesn't seem to be enough for Disney content brand Onyx Collective as a source close to the studio told Variety that viewership on the first season just wasn’t strong enough to renew How to Die Alone for a second season.

Rothwell is now shopping around for a new studio to take on the series that took her "eight years to bring to life." The star added, "I’m not giving up. My team and I are committed to finding How to Die Alone a new home because stories like this matter. Representation isn’t just about visibility – it’s about ensuring that our stories, our existence, and our cultural contributions are not erased."

Next up for Rothwell, the star's most recent project The White Lotus season 3 will soon hit HBO. Rothwell is best known for playing massage therapist Belinda, who works at the luxury Hawaiian resort in The White Lotus season 1. Rothwell is returning as Belinda in season 3, which is set in Thailand.

The White Lotus season 3 hits HBO and Max on February 16 in the US and on February 17 in the UK. For more, keep up with other upcoming TV shows heading your way.