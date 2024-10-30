Suits star jokes that they better ask him to cameo on upcoming spin-off as the cast isn't "getting anything" from the show's streaming resurgence

Suits star Wendell Pierce says he better be making a cameo on Suits: LA.

"I mean, there's a new Suits being produced right now, so I'm sure that we will be making cameos on it,” Pierce said on the show The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw. "I better be asked to make a cameo on the show 'cause we went on strike because we're not getting anything from that resurgence.”

The first eight seasons of Aaron Korsh's massively popular legal drama, which ran for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019, were added to Netflix in June 2023. The series immediately became the number-one show across before going on to break Nielsen's all-time overall streaming record, beating out Ozark for the most number one finishes. Pierce played Robert Zane, father of Meghan Markle's Rachel Zane.

The aforementioned spin-off is titled Suits: LA., and was also created by Aaron Korsch. Victoria Mahoney (Yelling to the Sky, The Old Guard 2) is set to direct the pilot episode. The series takes place in the same universe as the flagship show and will star Stephen Amell as a lawyer named Ted whose "firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career."

Added Pierce: "I think it's the most fascinating thing that all of a sudden, our show got on Netflix and it blew up. We got a text, a chain text, from Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter) who's the lead, and he just sent this text to everyone saying, 'WTF.'"

Suits: LA does not yet have a release date.