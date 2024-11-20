Suits fan-favorite character Harvey Specter will return in upcoming spin-off as actor teases: "When an old friend is in need, it’s time to take care of things"

OG Suits star Gabriel Macht is set to return as Harvey Specter for Suits: LA.

Macht teased the return with a video on his personal Instagram account of him putting on Harvey's suit and shoes along with the caption: "When an old friend is in need…it’s time to take care of things and make those very 'things' right."

Suits: LA., created by Aaron Korsch, takes place in the same universe as the flagship show and will star Stephen Amell as a lawyer named Ted whose "firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career." According to Deadline, Macht is slated to reprise his role in a three-episode arc.

The original series ended with Harvey Specter ending his career as a corporate lawyer and moving to Seattle to join Mike Ross's legal firm. Macht also retired from acting and relocated to the UK with his family shortly after the show ended.

Suits had a massively viral resurgence when the first eight seasons of the show were added to Netflix in June 2023. The series was a surprise streaming hit, becoming the number-one show across before going on to break Nielsen's all-time overall streaming record, beating out Ozark for the most number one finishes, and reviving interest in a sequel show.

Suits: LA does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond, or, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.