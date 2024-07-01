Cobra Kai goes global amid Miyagi's "buried secrets" in the first trailer for its final season

The first trailer for Cobra Kai season 6 has arrived – and we're not ready to say goodbye.

In the two-minute teaser for Part 1 of the final season (which is split into three sets of five episodes across 2024 and 2025), we see our budding martial artists prepare for the Sekai Taikai, the world' premiere karate tournament.

While some rivalries, including Sam and Tory, die hard, it appears the focus is on getting the combined forces of Johnny and Daniel to play nice as the nefarious Kreese begins to enlist his own tournament hopefuls.

Elsewhere, Daniel hopes to turn the tide with some hidden knowledge. At least, that's what it seems as the one-time Karate Kid digs up some "buried secrets", courtesy of a box the late Mr. Miyagi had kept stored away inside his dojo.

It was announced earlier this year that Cobra Kai's sixth season would be its last, which showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg teased as the "biggest season of Cobra Kai yet." Season 5 immediately hit number one on Netflix's Global Top 10, cementing its status as one of the streamer's most popular shows.

Netflix has also dropped a featurette for each main character leading up to the trailer's launch, with each character describing themselves and how far they've come in life and at the dojo.

The show's popularity relaunched the Karate Kid franchise, with a brand new film on the way – though the creators of Cobra Kai have stated that they aren't affiliated with the new sequel. Macchio is set to once again reprise his role, with Jackie Chan starring alongside him. The flagship film recently celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Part One of Cobra Kai season 6 hits Netflix on July 18. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.