Cobra Kai season 6 will be its last - but creators promise it will be the "biggest" yet

Cobra Kai, Netflix's popular Karate Kid sequel series, is coming to an end after six seasons.

"Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our own terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming season six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai," showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg wrote (opens in new tab) in an open letter.

"While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger," the letter continues. "This fandom is the best on the planet and we hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies."

Added the showrunners: "In the meantime, strap in for the BIGGEST SEASON OF COBRA KAI YET. And let today be a celebration of all that's come, as well as all that's still left to be told. We couldn't do it without you."

The show, which stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in a reprisal of their original roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, is one of the streaming platform's most popular – with Cobra Kai season 5 shooting to number one on the Netflix Global Top 10 at the time of its release. Cobra Kai also earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Oustanding Comedy series in 2021.

The sixth and final season of Cobra Kai does not yet have a release date.