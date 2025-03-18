29 years later, Happy Gilmore 2 trailer sees Adam Sandler return to the course with familiar faces – and confirms release date

Adam Sandler returns to the golf course in the first Happy Gilmore 2 trailer

Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2
Almost 30 years in the making, Happy Gilmore 2 is coming to our screens in just a few short months. The first trailer has Adam Sandler return to golf after a leave of absence, though exactly why remains something of a mystery.

The first Happy Gilmore 2 trailer begins, appropriately, with Sandler's Happy seeing his bust among golfing legends such as Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, before commenting on how poorly he’s been captured in bronze. Then we jump to his comeback on the range, where he’s feeling outclassed by the current professional golfers.

He's encouraged to "grip it and rip it," to let loose like he did so valiantly before. What follows is a montage of him re-entering the golf scene, with encouragement from Virginia, his partner, portrayed by a returning Julie Bowen.

Christopher McDonald is back, as Happy's rival Shooter, and Ben Stiller confirms his return in the teaser. Stiller’s made a career of excellent facial hair, and Happy Gilmore 2 could be some of his finest work.

Puerto Rican popstar Bad Bunny has a role, and you can spot him on the course beside Happy in one scene. The sequel looks bigger than the prior film, with Happy even further out of his depth.

We also get the Happy Gilmore 2 release date, which is July 25, 2025. Sandler co-wrote the script with longtime collaborator Tim Herlihy, and Kyle Newacheck is directing.

The whole trailer is framed as him finding a different happy place, and there’s some strong nostalgia permeating the legacy sequel. We don’t yet know exactly what inspires the former ice hockey player to pick up his golf bag again, but whatever it is, everyone seems to agree Happy should be out scoring 18 holes.

You can find out how many hole-in-ones he gets when Happy Gilmore 2 arrives. Have a look at our list of the best comedy movies on Netflix for more laughs.

Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

