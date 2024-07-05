First trailer for highly anticipated Witch Hat Atelier anime adaptation reveals 2025 release

Witch Hat Atelier | OFFICIAL TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

Beloved manga Witch Hat Atelier is getting an anime adaptation, and the first trailer for the new show is finally here after first premiering during Anime Expo 2024. Check it out just above.

Created by Kamome Shirahama, Witch Hat Atelier has been running in manga form since 2016, when it began serialization in Kodansha's Morning Two magazine, with Kodansha subsequently publishing the story in English as well. 13 volumes of the manga have been released so far.

As for the upcoming anime, it will simultaneously premiere on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS, along with its native Japan.

"In a world where everyone takes wonders like magic spells and dragons for granted, Coco is a girl with a simple dream: she wants to be a witch," reads Kodansha's official description of Witch Hat Atelier. "But everybody knows magicians are born, not made, and Coco was not born with a gift for magic. Resigned to her un-magical life, Coco is about to give up on her dream to become a witch … until the day she meets Qifrey, a mysterious, traveling magician."

"After secretly seeing Qifrey perform magic in a way she’s never seen before, Coco soon learns what everybody 'knows' might not be the truth, and discovers that her magical dream may not be as far away as it may seem…"

Ayumu Watanabe of Space Brothers fame will direct the Witch Hat Atelier anime for Bug Films, with Kairi Unabara signing on as character designer and Yuka Kitamura composing the music. According to the new trailer, it's expected to premiere in 2025.

