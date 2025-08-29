We might now know when to expect more Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 news – but we've still got a long wait ahead

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 has been one of the year's most disappointing no-shows, but we could just be months away from receiving more intel on the new anime series.

As revealed in Weekly Shonen Jump #40, Jujutsu Kaisen will form part of the Super Stage/Red Stage lineup at Jump Festa 2026 alongside the likes of Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, and Dan Da Dan. The full list is below.

Jump Festa 2026 Stage List.The event will be held on December 20th and 21st, 2025. pic.twitter.com/TOmA8SpsMBAugust 28, 2025

Traditionally, those occupying the Red Stage have big announcements to share with the world. Seeing as how Jujutsu Kaisen hasn't been seen on our screens for almost two years, it stands to reason that the shonen will emerge at Jump Festa – which takes place on December 20-21 – with some exciting news about the upcoming season.

Following on from the Shibuya Incident, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will cover the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami's manga. That sees a twisted battle royale taking place, with the end goal of a new world of sorcerers emerging – filled with those strong enough to survive in it.

Excitingly, Haikyuu will also be making an appearance at the anime extravaganza, which probably bodes well for us volleyball-heads discovering more about a release date for Haikyuu VS The Little Giant in 2026.

Before then, however, there's plenty of anime for fans to get excited about – including September's Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, plus October's Chainsaw Man movie and One-Punch Man season 3.

