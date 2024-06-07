One of our most anticipated anime shows of 2024 has just been delayed by a year

Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho, based on Motoo Nakanishi's historical fantasy light novel series of the same name, has been delayed to 2025.

"The TV anime 'Kijin Gentosho,' which was scheduled to begin broadcasting in July 2024, has been postponed due to production delays," the anime's official website said in an update. "It is scheduled to be broadcast domestically for two consecutive seasons in 2025. Details will be announced as soon as they are decided. We sincerely apologize to everyone who was looking forward to the release of the game for the inconvenience and concern this may have caused."

Kazuya Aiura (Assassins Pride) directs with Deko Akao serving as head writer. Keiichi Hirokawa, Kuniyuki Takahashi, and Ryuichi Takada composed the music for the series, with character designs by Taro Ikegami (Lapis Re: LiGHTs). The voice cast includes The anime stars Taku Yashiro (Pokemon) as Jinta, Reina Ueda (Hanayamata) as Suzune, and Saori Hayami (Spy x Family) as Shirayuki.

The series, which takes place during the Edo period, follows a young man named Jinta who protects the mountain village of Kadono and the Itsukihime. After he confronts a strange demon in the nearby forest, he learns that a Demon God plans to rise to power in the village and threaten humanity everywhere. The show will air in Japan on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS-Fuji.

Per the official synopsis, "So begins the centuries-spanning journey of a man tainted by demons, hunting through time to seek justice for what he’s lost, and to find a reason to keep on fighting" (H/T Crunchyroll).

