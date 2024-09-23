One of anime's big fall 2024 shows is kicking off with a movie-length premiere

Isekai anime Re:Zero is returning for a third season this October – with an extra-long premiere.

The series, based on Tappei Nagatsuki's light novels, will air a 86-minute episode on October 2, with new episodes to follow weekly on Crunchyroll.

Re:Zero follows the trials and tribulations of Subaru, who is whisked away to a fantasy land – only to be almost immediately killed upon his arrival. It's not over for the hero of our story just yet, however; Subaru discovers he is able to rewind time every time he dies, but keeps his memory intact while everyone around him remains oblivious to his fate.

Season 3, as per the synopsis, will follow on from Subaru's victory at the Sanctuary and continued service to Emilia, one of the possible candidates selected to rule Lugunica.

"He savors a life of fulfillment while Emilia’s camp stands united for the royal selection—until a fateful letter arrives," the synopsis begins. "Anastasia, a royal selection candidate, has invited Emilia to the Watergate City of Priestella. But as the party begins its journey, crisis stirs beneath the surface and Subaru meets a cruel fate once again."

Re:Zero's early October release kickstarts one of the best new anime lineups we've seen in years. Dan Da Dan hits Netflix and Crunchyroll on October 3, while Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 and Blue Lock season 2 hit Hulu/Disney Plus and Crunchyroll respectively on October 3. Dragon Ball Daima follows close behind on October 11.

