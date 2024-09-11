New trailer for Dandadan, one of Netflix’s most anticipated anime, is a wild trip into the paranormal full of spooky fun

A new trailer for Dandadan has arrived – and it's spooky, supernatural fun.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Momo and Okarun are thrown into a series of eerie mishaps including being chased by zombie humanoids, encountering disembodied (but very much alive) hands, watching a UFO landing, surviving some explosions, and fighting off several giant monsters. The trailer also treats us to the monster-filled opening sequence which is set to the song "Creepy Nuts" by the artist Otonoke.

Per the official logline, "The story of young love and occult battles begins in DAN DA DAN! When Momo and Okarun's beliefs clash, they're thrown into a world of ghosts, aliens, and awakened powers."

The voice cast includes Shion Wakayama as Momo Ayase, Natsuki Hanae as Ken 'Okarun' Takakura, Mayumi Tanaka as Turbo-Granny, Kaito Ishikawa as Jiji, Nana Mizuki as Seiko Ayase, Kazuya Nakai as Alien Serpo, and Ayane Sakura as Aira Shiratori.

The anime adaptation of the beloved Shonen Jump manga by Yukinobu Tatsu is directed by Fuga Yamashiro (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, Tatami Time Machine Blues) and penned by Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan Final Season, Jujutsu Kaisen). Tatsu serves as executive producer. The show is also produced by Science Saru, the studio that recently released Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on Netflix.

Dandadan is set to hit both Netflix and Crunchyroll on October 6.