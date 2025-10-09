May I Ask For One Final Thing? release schedule: when is episode 3 on Crunchyroll?

May I Ask For One Final Thing? may not have been one of the most heralded new anime coming into this fall season, but it's certainly one that's cropped up on our radar. It's even impressed one of our writers sufficiently enough for them to declare it the season's first must-watch anime. My Hero Academia, eat your heart out.

So, you might be wondering when new episodes are out. That's the first (and only) thing you need to worry about. Thankfully, we have the May I Ask For One Final Thing episode 3 release date and streaming time on Crunchyroll waiting down below.

(Image credit: Nana Otori, AlphaPolis/Final Thing Committee)

May I Ask For One Final Thing? episode 3 is releasing on Crunchyroll at 9:30 AM Pacific/12:30 PM Eastern on October 10.

That's 5:30 PM BST in the UK, with both subbed and dubbed versions being available from that time.

For what it means in your region, check out the time zone converter.

May I Ask For One Final Thing? release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Nana Otori, AlphaPolis/Final Thing Committee)

New episodes of May I Ask For One Final Thing? are due out every Friday at 9:30 AM Pacific across the fall season (and likely into December).

While Crunchyroll has had a handful of minor premiere issues in recent weeks, we fully expect everything to be full steam ahead now that the big shows have made their bow.

The current May I Ask For One Final Thing? release schedule is as follows:

May I Ask For One Final Thing? episode 1: October 3, 2025 - out now!

May I Ask For One Final Thing? episode 2: October 3, 2025 - out now!

May I Ask For One Final Thing? episode 3: October 10, 2025

May I Ask For One Final Thing? episode count

(Image credit: Nana Otori, AlphaPolis/Final Thing Committee)

May I Ask For One Final Thing? won't drag on past the fall season, it seems. It's currently listed for 13 episodes.

Where to watch May I Ask For One Final Thing?

(Image credit: Nana Otori, AlphaPolis/Final Thing Committee)

Crunchyroll is the exclusive streaming home for May I Ask For One Final Thing?, meaning it won't be available on the likes of Netflix, Hulu/Disney Plus, or Prime Video.

