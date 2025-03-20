Ahead of his new Gundam series, Evangelion's director reveals he's currently writing scripts for five more anime projects

Evangelion's Hideaki Anno has revealed he's currently working on five different anime scripts, and that's not counting his possible new Shin Kamen Rider project.

The renowned animator and director took to Twitter on March 18 to point out that the day marked 53 years since Kamen Rider vs. Shocker premiered – and kickstarted his love of the genre. He also pointed out that it had been two years exactly since Shin Kamen Rider, his acclaimed live-action take on the material, was released.

"As of today, I am currently working on voice recording and writing screenplays for five different works," Anno continued. "But if the Shin Kamen Rider: Kamen no Sekai [Masker World] project is green-lit, I would also like to work hard on it as a sixth project."

It's unclear whether or not the Studio Khara founder was including his upcoming Gundam series Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX as one of the "five different works", though it seems safe to assume so given that it's set to air on Prime Video from April 8. With that, it's unlikely he's still working on post-production or penning scripts for it.

"I'm guessing: Return of Shin Ultraman, Shin UltraSeven (these first two were in the Shin Ultraman pitch document from a few years), Space Battleship Yamato, another Evangelion movie? and maybe something Gquuuuux related?" speculated one of Anno's followers.

"One of them is probably Yamato, but I'm really curious about the other four," tweeted another, while a third said: "Shin Yamato, Sieg Axe Movie Version, Shin Return of Man, Shin Sentai, Shin Mighty Jack?"

Back in October 2024, it was announced that Studio Khara had acquired the rights to produce a new Space Battleship Yamato animated film, and that production was tentatively expected to kick off in 2025. Anno has said to have been quietly working on Shin Kamen Rider: Masker World since April 2023, around the time his first reimagining came out.

As for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, "Amate Yuzuriha, a high school girl who lives a peaceful life in a space colony floating in space, meets Nyaan, a war refugee girl, and gets caught up in the illegal mobile suit dueling competition 'Clan Battle'," reads the official synopsis. "Using the entry name 'MACHU' Amate pilots a GQuuuuuuX and throws herself into fierce battles every day. At the same time, an unidentified Mobile Suit 'Gundam,' pursued by both the space army and the police, and its pilot, a boy named Shuuji, appears before her. And the world is about to enter a new era."

