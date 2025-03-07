The Evangelion studio's Gundam anime finally gets a release date and streaming home

A highly anticipated Gundam series is coming to "more than 240 countries" on Amazon's Prime Video this April.

As revealed in an Amazon press release, the wonderfully-titled Gundam GQuuuuuuX (a reference to the term used as a placeholder in computer programming, for those curious) is set to stream from April 8.

While Gundam as a property has been around for decades, there's serious hype around this latest project. That's because it's being developed by a dream team of Rebuild of Evangelion's Studio Khara and Gundam's Sunrise. Director Kazuya Tsurumaki (FLCL) is joined by fellow Neon Genesis Evangelion creative Hideaki Anno and prolific writer Yoji Enokido (Sailor Moon).

In a statement, Tsurumaki said, "I am honored to serve as the director for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, the latest installment in the long- running Mobile Suit Gundam series. FLCL was enjoyed by many fans overseas, which brought me great joy. Now, after all these years, I am truly delighted to be able to present this new title through digital streaming. I sincerely hope audiences around the world will watch and enjoy it."

Set in a separate universe from Mobile Suit Gundam's timeline, Gundam GQuuuuuuX follows the journey of Amate, a high school girl who suddenly gets drawn into the illegal Clan Battle event. The stakes get considerably higher, however, when she encounters a boy named Shuuji, who is in possession of a prized Mobile Suit Gundam and is being pursued by both the army and the police. As the show's synopsis puts it, "the world is about to enter a new era."

