After almost a full year of waiting, Netflix anime Beastars gets a return date for its final season

Netflix anime Beastars is returning to our screens this December.

The series, which revolves around a world of anthropomorphic animals and the divide in society between carnivores and herbivores, will be back for the first part of its final season on Netflix from December 5. The second (and final) part is set to stream in 2025.

It's been a long time coming for Beastars fans, though. The final season has been sitting on a '2024' release window and, later, a 'December' release window for months. Netflix also revealed the decision to split Beastars season 3 in two way back in March.

Thankfully, there's a new trailer to tide viewers over in the remaining weeks. In it, series protagonist Legoshi outlines his intentions to start a family with his partner Haru, but not while he's a Beastars. Meanwhile, a new villain is waiting in the wings: Melon, described in the trailer as "toxicity in motion."

"Following the confrontation with Riz, Legoshi decides to leave school and begins living alone in Beast Apartments. Meanwhile, Louis, who has declined the Young BEASTARS and graduated from the academy, decides to finally face his father, Ogma," Netflix's newly-released synopsis of the final season begins.

"Haru, who is enjoying her campus life, deals with an endless series of troubles. Around this time, current BEASTAR Yahya pursues Melon, a violent criminal who seeks pleasure in murdering beasts. The fates of Legoshi and Melon, which never should have crossed paths, are intertwined by a secret held closely by Legoshi's family."

Several new characters are also joining the fray in the latest season of Beastars. They include komodo dragon Gosha, horse Yahya, and Legoshi's sheep neighbor, Seven.

Beastars season 3, then, will likely adapt the Interspecies and Revenge of the Love Failure arcs from Paru Itagaki's manga, bringing Legoshi and Haru's story to a close for good.

Beastars season 3, then, will likely adapt the Interspecies and Revenge of the Love Failure arcs from Paru Itagaki's manga, bringing Legoshi and Haru's story to a close for good.