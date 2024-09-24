Acclaimed anime remake Spice and Wolf gets its second season confirmed just hours after the first season's finale aired

Anime remake Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf is getting a second season.

The announcement, which arrived just hours after the first season finale aired, comes from the show's official Twitter account. The key art, which you can see below, shows the titular wolf Holo holding Lawrence's outstretched hand.

.｡.:✽・ﾟ 2期 制作決定 .｡.:✽・ﾟ「旅は、まだまだ続くからの」皆様、続報をお待ちください🐺⸝⋆#狼と香辛料 #spice_and_wolf pic.twitter.com/45yDHcnejtSeptember 23, 2024

The tweet simply states, '2nd season production decided' and that "the journey is still continuing." No release date – or further information – has been given.

Merchant Meets the White Wolf is the acclaimed remake of the 2008 anime, which itself is based on Isuna Hasekura's wildly successful series of romance novels (with over 5 million copies sold). It revolves around the fledgling relationship of merchant Kraft Lawrence and a wolf deity named Holo.

The original 2008 anime ran for 24 episodes and, it seems, Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf is likely to go further in adapting the light novels that never made it to the screen over 15 years ago. Much like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood's remake, viewers generally accept it's a better take on the source material – including improved animation, a tone closer to the novels, and better pacing.

Fans of romance anime will also be pleased to learn that Netflix's My Happy Marriage is returning for a second season. For those of a more shonen disposition, the likes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 and Dragon Ball Daima will hit our screens this October.

