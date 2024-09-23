One of Netflix’s most-watched anime shows My Happy Marriage gets a new trailer and return window – and you won’t be waiting long for season 2

My Happy Marriage Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

My Happy Marriage, one of the best Netflix anime shows, has confirmed its return window. The streamer announced the news with the release of a magical new trailer, which begins with Miyo speaking about the nature of dreams.

"I am the only one in this world with the Dream-Sight ability," she says in a voiceover after waking up from a dream where Lord Kudo apologizes to her and confesses his love. The first season of the adaptation of Akumi Agitogi’s Japanese light novel series, saw Miyo living with her new fiancé Lord Kiyoka Kudo, after being shunned for many years for not having the spirit sight.

However, a family secret then revealed her own abilities were much stronger than she had ever imagined. To remain safe, she must now go and live in her maternal home, but this means leaving Kudo behind, just after finding peace from her traumatic childhood.

Alongside the new trailer, it was revealed that My Happy Marriage season 2 is set to air in January 2025, which means we won’t be waiting too long to see the new episodes. According to CBR, the show is one of Netflix’s most popular anime shows.

The first season ranked just behind Delicious in Dungeon in the most streamed anime series during the second half of 2023. It drew in 13.2 million views, making it one of the streamer’s most anticipated new anime shows.

